Sudbury Five league releases statement about future with 'we're back'

It's one of the longest-running basketball leagues in the country and it's about to enter its 10th year of play, even still, the National Basketball League of Canada is continuing to get questions about its future. The questions come after a difficult time-off for everyone with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the league's Atlantic Division folded with the loss of four of the NBL's teams for the season, all for different reasons. It's CEO also stepping down citing personal reasons.

Here in Sudbury, there have been questions surrounding the league's financial viability and if it's worth building an arena if the league that's home to the Sudbury Five is having trouble.

"I've been with the organization since day one, this league started in 2011, we're now entering our 10th season and we are now Canada's longest-running pro-basketball league and I've heard predictions about our future over many instances in the past 10 years and we're still here," said Audley Stephenson, the league's vice-president of basketball operations.

Stephenson adds those naysayers have never once questioned him.

Earlier this week, the NBL released a video statement through it's social media, intermixed with action from the courts, that read: "The following statement was released today by the National Basketball League of Canada in response to questions about their future plans. We're back."



The following statement was released today by the National Basketball League of Canada in response to questions about their future plans:



"We’re back." pic.twitter.com/yBMY4JysbJ

It's been almost two years since season nine came to a crashing halt because of the pandemic.

Stephenson, whose currently the head of the league,, says this year is a 'rebuilding year' and he's excited about the prospects.

"There's no fiscal issues, there's no money owing by the league, there isn't any reason as to why the league wouldn't continue due to a financial standpoint, none whatsoever," he said responding to CTVNews.

It could likely serve as welcome news for a city like Greater Sudbury where some have been looking for reassurances or commitments from the partners involved in building the new Kingsway Entertainment District.

"Well certainly I can say this with great confidence, basketball is solid here in Sudbury," said Bob Johnston, vice-president of basketball operations for the Sudbury Five. "I mean the community embraced basketball beyond anything that I could have dreamed of, they love basketball. I hear so much from the public about when is the Sudbury Five returning to basketball has been proven to work in Sudbury."

Johnston says there are growing pains with any new league, mistakes are made so you can learn from them and he believes they are in a very good position moving forward.

"I think the ceiling is extremely high for professional basketball and when I look at the quality of basketball in our league and how well they do with some of the NBA's G League teams. We had beaten some of the G League teams in the history of this league which means the opportunity to become the second-best quality basketball league as far as talent goes, the door is open and it's there to be taken. And I think the vision for the Sudbury Five is to clearly step through that door," he said.

He says the members of this professional team have worked hard to be strong community members, giving back to the city and as a result, this city has in turn embraced them.

While Johnston couldn't say for certain what the league would look like in the future, he's confident the Sudbury Five is here to stay and will be at the forefront, helping lead the way.

"It's something that two years ago if I was being interviewed I couldn't have said the same thing and I'm a very conservative person by nature but I can tell you I wish I had a lot of money because I would be investing in basketball in our community if the opportunity were to present itself, it's here to stay," he told CTVNews.

Johnston says most of the teams roster will be returning and plans are in the works to reveal the new coach.

He's hopeful they'll soon be able to start selling out the arena, he's hoping for thousands of fans in the stands.

The loss of a division has led the team to create a new partnership this year with The Basketball League (TBL), creating some opportunities for inter-league play.

It means teams like Toledo and Syracuse will be lacing up to take on the Five this season.

"It creates a dynamic, a new model where you have two leagues coming together and creating playing opportunities which is something that we're really excited about," said Stephenson. "As far as our past teams, absolutely it's an unfortunate situation and regrettable to see us lose our teams out east but we're also excited about the prospects."

Stephenson says the league is actively involved in conversations with prospective teams and new team owners looking to set something up in their communities.

As it stands now, the league will have four teams for the 10th season. Along with the Sudbury Five, the teams in Kitchener, Windsor and London will also be returning.

He couldn't comment on where those prospective teams could be located but wants fans out there to know there's interest, it's not gone or lost.

"The league is here to stay, first and foremost and the Sudbury Five need to have a league to play in and NBL Canada is that league," he said when asked about the commitment to the city, particularly when it comes to building a new facility.

"My response to anyone is that we're going into our tenth year of playing basketball and I reiterate the fact that 10 years is not an easy road. We've had our fair shares of ups and downs and challenges and perhaps when people are questioning the validity of the league, is that they're looking at those past challenges and now where we're at now."

This year's home opener is against the London Lightning, at the Sudbury Arena on February 5, 2022.