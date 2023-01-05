Sudbury Five prepare to kick-off the season this Saturday

The Sudbury Five are preparing to kick-off another season. The team’s roaster consists of 13 players and throughout the week players are taking part in training camp sessions.

The team is getting in some last minute workouts this week before they start a new season on Saturday.

Wednesday afternoon, fans had the opportunity to come out and watch the team practice.

Head coach, Logan Stutz wanted to give fans the opportunity to watch them practice.

“It’s a public practice, anyone can come out, see the guys, it’s a bit of a lighter practice, but you’ll see their personalities and that’s fun for everyone to see,” Stutz said.

“We got guys from the north, guys from Toronto, and we got a full team, it’s going to be exciting.”

He told CTV News that fans can expect another good season this year with some new additions to the team.

“I’ve got an older team this year, a mature team,” he said.

“You’re going to see high level basketball. We’re still going to have the threes, we’re still going to have the dunks but you’re going to see just some good maybe more traditional style basketball, more defense, more wear the other team out, and then we’re going to attack as much as we can after that.”

One of the team’s newest players is Justin Shaver.

Shaver is originally from Ottawa but played at Nipissing University in North Bay.

“There’s a great group of guys in there that are really teaching me a lot and it’s a nice refresher, it’s a good mix of guys and I’m excited to keep going,” said Shaver.

The team has a pair of games for the opening weekend of the new season; Saturday’s game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game will start at 2 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena.

Tickets for the games are available at the arena box office or online.