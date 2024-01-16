Sudbury Five to host tripleheader Saturday with Laurentian University

The Sudbury Five and Laurentian University (LU) are joining forces for what they are calling a “groundbreaking day of basketball” at the Sudbury Community Arena on Saturday.

On Jan. 20, LU’s women’s and men’s basketball teams along with the Five will host a tripleheader, with Laurentian’s Women’s team taking on the University of Western Ontario at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s team’s matchup against Western at 3 p.m. and the Five facing the Montreal Toundra at 7 p.m.

The 4-2 Five are coming off a 131-121 win over the Pontiac Pharaohs and will look to continue that streak against Montreal. The Five are 1-1 against Tundra beating them 114-111 on Jan .6 before falling 126-121 to them in double overtime in Montreal on Jan. 7.

“The Five are very excited for the opportunity to put this on for Sudbury,” said Sudbury Five head coach and general manager Logan Stutz, in a news release.

“Working with Laurentian has been great, and these three games is going to be a tremendous opportunity for the community to come together over basketball.”

Stutz added he is excited to see this partnership continue to grow.

Students in attendance at the event will have the chance to win one of two $500 bursaries at halftime by entering the draw at LU’s information table in the lower concourse of the arena during the games.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity that’s about to present itself on Saturday,” said LU’s varsity coordinator Bryan Carruthers.

“The five have been tremendous partners. We’re really, really excited about the potential this has going forward.”

The head coaches of both of LU’s basketball teams echoed Carruthers’ sentiments.

“We’re just happy to be part of a group that is willing to cooperate and get together on behalf of basketball for this city and for northern Ontario,” said women’s team head coach Jason Hurley.

“This just further shows what this community is all about,” said men’s head coach Brandon Edwards.

“The collaboration and partnership that’s possible here… is really, really exciting.”

Carruthers said this is the first time any northern university will play arena basketball games.

Shuttles from Laurentian to the arena will be provided for students on campus to attend the games and Five season ticket holders can claim their ticket through the city’s website or in person at the arena box office.

Doors open at noon for the Laurentian games and will re-open at 6 p.m. for the Sudbury Five game.

For ticket information, visit the Sudbury Arena Box Office on Elgin Street or visit greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

For more information on the Five, including stats and scores visit their website.

���� FIVE & LU Host Triple-header Saturday! ��

�� Saturday's game is sponsored by Special Olympics’ Ontario partnered with Assured Auto

�� Secure all three games - Student $5 & Adult $15

��️: https://t.co/VBVtBl8SWK

��: https://t.co/u4oGEIIj6x#FearTheFIVE pic.twitter.com/YbqukfYZM6