Sudbury Five to open season Feb. 21

After a delay caused by the pandemic, Sudbury's professional basketball team is returning to action Feb. 21.

The Sudbury Five will begin the third season of basketball versus the Windsor Express at 2 p.m.

Single game tickets go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Sudbury Arena box office and online.

Feb. 21 is not only Family Day in Ontario, it is also the day the province is scheduled to enter the next step of its re-opening plan. That means capacity for indoor events will grow to 50 per cent.

The Five were originally scheduled to begin their 2022 season Feb. 5, but the National Basketball League of Canada elected to postpone the season three weeks to align the league with the reopening strategy.

Postponed dates on Feb. 5 and Feb. 19 will be released at a later date, the team said in a news release Tuesday.

Season tickets are still available at the team's website.