Sudbury foodbank needs practical food donations

Right now in Greater Sudbury, food banks are seeing sharp spikes in the number of people in need of food.

At the Inner City Home of Sudbury, efforts are being made to ensure people have food over the holidays. The food bank also has some advice on food donations that are practical for families in need and the vulnerable population.

Donations like turkeys and hams are coming into the food bank, as the non-profit is putting Christmas packages together to help families over the holidays.

“The need has certainly increased because of COVID and it’s getting worse and worse as we go by each and every day,” said Joe Drago, president of the board at Inner City Home of Sudbury.

“We are having more people dropping in and it’s really a sad time considering that it’s Christmas and people are hungry and not a lot of food for some of them.”

Workers at Inner City said there are some day-to-day food items that are in demand that they would like to see more of because they are practical.

“Things like Cheez Whiz and peanut butter and fruit cups, they are easy to go,” said Bruno Michel, interim administrator.

“And we have also been getting a lot of clients from the Memorial Park coming here, as well. They don’t have cooking appliances so we often give them things that they can just crack open with plastic spoons, forks, they can eat right on the go. Tuna is a fantastic item, especially the ones that have the peel-off lids.”

The Inner City Home of Sudbury said demand for help with food security is almost double from two years ago.