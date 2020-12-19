Volunteers from a Sudbury-based francophone organization showed the spirit of giving this holiday season over the weekend.

Every year Club Richelieu Les Patriotes brings food to families in need including all the trimmings for some holiday meals.

"The baskets are actually made up of quite a bit of fresh food," said Jordan MacDonald, the co-president of Club Richelieu Les Patriotes. "So you've got eggs, milk, cheese, lots of meat products, things that people might not be otherwise able to afford. And the goal is to give those people a really nice meal during the holiday break."

Although they had to change how the program was facilitated this year due to pandemic precautions, the volunteers made it work.

"It would have been easier obviously to provide food vouchers but the members wanted to continue the tradition to prepare the baskets and deliver them personally," said Rejean Dupuis, a member of Club Richelieu Les Patriotes. "I think that is why we have proceeded that way and said we can do this in a safe manner."

Sudbury-based grower Don Poulin donates 1000 pounds of potatoes every year. Altogether, the club delivered baskets to 105 families in need in the Greater Sudbury area this year.

"We've got only a team of two that are packing the bags today, compared to 50 people in the past," said Ray Coutu, the co-president Club Richelieu Les Patriotes. "We've got scheduled people to come in and pick up the baskets to deliver to the homes. They should only knock on the door and leave the bags in the front steps."

The club has been doing this annual Christmas basket campaign for over 30 years and although they had to change the logistics this year, volunteers say where there is a will there is a way.