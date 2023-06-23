Sudbury Francophones ready for St-Jean-Baptiste Day

Saturday is St-Jean-Baptiste Day, a day when Francophones across the country show their pride by celebrating their language and traditions.

Friday in Sudbury, the Franco-Ontarian flag was permanently raised in Hanmer at a ceremony at the Centennial Arena.

Joanne Gervais, of the Association canadienne-française de l’Ontario du grand Sudbury, said they are one of the larger French communities in the province.

“It's a huge population compared to other communities,” Gervais said.

“We are about 32 per cent of the population that speaks French as a first language and still speaks French at home. And about 35 per cent say that they can keep a conversation in French.”

Mayor Paul Lefebvre pointed out that the Franco-Ontarian flag was actually created here in Greater Sudbury by Sudburians.

“So the fact that we able to honour it and celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste with this flag raising, it's basically celebrating the culture the vitality of the community,” Lefebvre said.

A number of events are planned throughout the day at College Boreal to celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste Day.