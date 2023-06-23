Sudbury Francophones ready for St-Jean-Baptiste Day
Saturday is St-Jean-Baptiste Day, a day when Francophones across the country show their pride by celebrating their language and traditions.
Friday in Sudbury, the Franco-Ontarian flag was permanently raised in Hanmer at a ceremony at the Centennial Arena.
Joanne Gervais, of the Association canadienne-française de l’Ontario du grand Sudbury, said they are one of the larger French communities in the province.
“It's a huge population compared to other communities,” Gervais said.
“We are about 32 per cent of the population that speaks French as a first language and still speaks French at home. And about 35 per cent say that they can keep a conversation in French.”
Mayor Paul Lefebvre pointed out that the Franco-Ontarian flag was actually created here in Greater Sudbury by Sudburians.
“So the fact that we able to honour it and celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste with this flag raising, it's basically celebrating the culture the vitality of the community,” Lefebvre said.
A number of events are planned throughout the day at College Boreal to celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste Day.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.