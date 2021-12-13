Sudbury gaming company makes Christmas brighter for local families

For the 25th year, officials at Delta Bingo and Gaming charities are going to make Christmas merrier for families in Sudbury. With help from the local Salvation Army, the company is donating turkeys to families in need.

"It started in 1996 with Ray Loiselle, the founder of Bingo One, now Delta Bingo and Gaming," said Denis Sivret, general manager of Delta Bingo and Gaming in Sudbury.

"He wanted to ensure that the Salvation Army would have the funds to include a turkey in their hampers."

Sivret said Loiselle reached out to charities like the Associated Canadian Travelers, United Commercial Travelers of America and the Sudbury Charities Foundation to help out.

"The partners have remained the same since the inception, and recently, Club Richelieu of Sudbury jumped on board because the demand for food is so great out there."

The charities are looking to bring turkeys to the dinner table for 1,200 families this Christmas.