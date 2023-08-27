Sudbury Garlic Festival draws crowds

The lineup was long at the annual Garlic Festival in Sudbury on Sunday.

The festival – often called Garlic Food Fest – is organized by the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre and is celebrating its 32nd year.

"If you're Ukrainian, you love garlic. You use garlic in everything," said Taras Martyn, a festival volunteer and resident of the centre.

"When it first started it was very small and grew year after year, so now we have food, we have nibblers, everything has garlic in it."

The Sudbury Garlic Festival was the first of its kind in Canada and at one point, drew crowds of 5,000 people or more.

Post-pandemic, the organization said they have struggled to retain volunteers and have had to scale it back.

Even still, the organizers told CTV news that food is typically sold out by the end of the day and people still call and ask about the festival.

Proceeds from the event support the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre – a non-profit organization.

"Our proceeds go towards programs for seniors and some maintenance for the building itself but primarily programs for seniors and part of our fundraising efforts go to an organization, another non-profit organization in the community," said president Sandra Sharko.

There was live music, activities and of course food. Pierogies and cabbage rolls are typically the most popular items, but there were unique items for the more adventurous, including garlic butter tarts and garlic ice cream.

Organizers said the event takes at least a year to plan and they will soon start prepping for next year.

For more information on the festival and the senior's centre, visit the group's social media page.