Sudbury gas crews continue to restore service following Monday's leak

Enbridge is continuing going door-to-door to restore gas service to customers Wednesday following a leak downtown two days ago caused by road construction.

Leanne McNaughton, a spokesperson for the gas company, told CTV News in an email Tuesday night service has been restored to approximately 40 per cent of customers.

Crews were going door-to-door until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and relighting natural gas appliances and would resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This is after an excavator working on a downtown road project at the corner of Durham and Larch streets damaged a gas pipeline causing a major leak and subsequent road closures and voluntary evacuations.

About 130 customers total were affected by the service disruption.