Sudbury giftware business closing after almost half a century

A giftware business on Durham Street in downtown Sudbury called El Mercado is closing.

After almost half a century in the gift and home decor industry in the city, the owners -- Shirley Vincent and Marsha Fabbro -- said it is time to retire.

While travelling is a top priority, there were other factors in the decision to close up shop, including the impacts of the pandemic.

"The most recent changes, of course, is all the shutdowns we have had that created a big deal, which eliminated people coming into the downtown and into the stores for that matter any retail store," said Vincent.

"And then we also have the online shopping which has accelerated because of COVID people staying at home and so on."

Vincent admitted there were other factors too, one of which is the decision to move the arena away from downtown and build the Kingsway Entertainment District.

"First of all, we should have never even have looked at the KED. The arena should have definitely stayed here which is demonstrated in all kinds of communities around the country and even in the States," said Vincent.

William Petten, 75, lives and shops downtown and said he believes a stronger sense of security would help boost business in the downtown core.

"It has potential in the long run, yes, but there is still a lot of work to do," Petten said.

Vincent said she too has faith in the future of downtown.

"Downtown is coming back and we are going to make sure it comes back. And we have got patio programs starting again this summer and so on which is very positive. Get people into the downtown core," said Vincent.

She said the store will close sometime next month but there is still a possibility of El Mercado opening back up under new management with a location yet to be determined.