Sudbury golfers raise funds to improve children’s health in the north

The eighth annual Golf Marathon is taking place at Monte Vista Golf Course in Sudbury, all in support of children’s health.

Two dozen golfers have been teeing off throughout the day at the fundraiser, which benefits young children in the community. More than $100,000 has been raised and all funds will be going to four local charities, including NEO Kids Foundation.

Organizers said it’s vital to support local causes.

“I think that really speaks to the type of people that live in northern Ontario and the type of businesses that want to support this event is huge part of what makes us northern Ontario,” said JP Rains, chair of Golf Marathon Sudbury.

“We had over 400 donors, individuals and businesses contribute to the event.”

This year, NEO Kids Foundation received $10,000, a donation they said was exciting.

“We will be receiving some of the funds to go towards a medication fridge for the NICU,” said Yolanda Thibeault, with NEO Kids Foundation.

“Every dollar helps in the community and just to see the community coming together again is so fabulous, and of course to help us and help our children and the hospital is great to see.”

As for the fundraiser, some golfers raised more money by playing more holes.

“Last year I managed to play 100 holes,” said participant Matthew Marcuccio.

"There are two ways to donate … a flat dollar amount donation or per-hole pledge. So, the more holes we play, the more money gets raised."

Organizers say since 2013, Golf Marathon Sudbury has raised more than $400,000. Other charities that will benefit include Our Children Our Future, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program at Health Sciences North and Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer.