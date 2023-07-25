Sudbury Greek Festival celebrates 30 years this weekend

The annual Sudbury Greek Festival returns this weekend rain or shine with free admission for the family-friendly event. Here is what you need to know.

The three-day festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Ester Road in the city's South End area.

It boasts a schedule packed with authentic food and traditional dancing throughout the weekend.

A DJ is hosting dances on both Friday and Saturday nights.

As the organizers prepare a myriad of authentic Greek dishes, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca weather specialist Katie Behun learned how to make a traditional vegetable casserole called moussaka. Watch the video for how to make it.

Other cuisine includes souvlaki, spanakopita, gyros and a fried cheese appetizer called saganaki.

Behun will be broadcasting live from the festival on Friday. Make sure to stop by and say "hi!"