Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new location

A Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.

Ali Farooq from the Go-Give Project said the location is more accessible for staff.

“Sometimes things just come up and they work out for the better, so this was one of those situations where we found a much better location better suited to our needs,” Farooq said.

“All parties were agreeable and there was no conflict as such.”

Farooq said moving location removes the proximity of other resources.

“We’re not duplicating services. We won’t be running anything out of the place itself,” he said.

“It’s only for storage and for administration. Our focus is on mobile outreach.”

The mobile agency offers a wide range of nightly services, such as first aid and overdose response.

The group operates seven days a week, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.