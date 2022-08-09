Sudbury group paints rocks to spread inspiration

Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is a non-profit organization run by and for people who have experienced mental health challenges and illness.

On Tuesday, it held a painting activity with the goal of spreading inspiration and hope in the community.

Brix Piper led the wellness rocks session, where people used paintbrushes to express feelings of inspiration.

"Partially it's a form of self expression so they are able to express themselves on the rocks and show their own type of artistic abilities," said Piper, a community arts worker at NISA.

"However it's also great for connection. Lots of the members are painting together at the tables."

NISA hosted the event, which offered a number of peer-based mental health programs and supports.

"We have so many different programs," said Shanleigh Brosseau, communications and strategy co-ordination at NISA.

"We have arts and crafts. We have … groups that are focused on looking at how to manage and cope with depression and anxiety."

Participants will scatter the painted rocks with inspirational sayings throughout the city for people to find.

"We all need someone to care for us and love us and I think it's really important to have hope and stuff like that in all our recoveries," said Hugh Jeanveau, a peer support worker at NISA.

Christine Valent said she hoped her rock conveyed a special message.

"Compassion I am hoping. Compassion, feeling for others, feeling compassion even for yourself. Compassion for others and showing a display of love," said Valent.

Participants said people who find the rocks are welcome to pick them up and keep them for inspiration or leave them where they are for others to enjoy.