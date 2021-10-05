Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions

An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.

According to information shared on social media, more than 45 dogs were found inside a house, and there are reports they were starving, sick, and fighting with each other.

A Facebook group has been created to raise money for the pups.

Pet Save Sudbury stepped in to help right away, even though officials said they don’t have the room. The group welcomed 15 dogs two weeks ago from another location, and has another six on the way in the coming weeks.

The group is asking for fosters and volunteers to come forward.

“A lot of these dogs have had really rough starts," said Jill Pessot, of Pet Save Sudbury. "We find that in a couple of days, we start to see the tails wag. They start to become more interactive with us. So we’re just looking for people who will give them that time."

"You know, these guys have been on a tough journey and they’re on their way to a new home now, so we just have to prepare them and by socialization were able to do that,” she added.

Pessot said there is a large need for dog leashes, harnesses and collars.