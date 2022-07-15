Sudbury group that feeds the homeless to reopen

A Sudbury not-for-profit organization called Bizzzy Bea’s began providing meals to those in need back in December 2020.

In April of this year, the group was shut down by Public Health Sudbury & Districts for not having an approved or inspected kitchen.

The group has found a new place to call home and should be up and running again in a few short weeks.

Chantelle Dupuis is doing this in memory of her late grandmother, Bea.

To honour her memory, Dupuis came up with the idea of Bizzzy Bea’s, and said she wanted to help out those in need.

“My grandmother used to take care of everybody and anybody. Whether it was family, friends or a stranger, she would make sure they were clothed, fed, and taken care of,” said Dupuis.

“So, when this came about, there was no one else besides my grandmother Bea who we named the foundation after that I could put this organization towards in memory of her. You just constantly pay it forward and take care of your community.”

Since December 2020, the team at Bizzzy Bea’s has grown significantly and there are now 40 volunteers and five cooks.

One volunteer, Kora-Lyn Paulin, joined shortly after the non-profit organization was founded.

“It’s been amazing," Paulin said.

"I absolutely love cooking big meals for everybody. People come rushing to us and they’re so happy to hear our voices. They know who we are, they’re excited and say, 'what’s for dinner tonight?' and we sit down, we chit chat with them, we listen to their stories, we share some of our personal stories.”

Before Bizzzy Bea’s shut down, the group was handing out roughly 700 meals every four or five days. Now the group is planning on making it seven days a week with hopes of expanding it beyond Sudbury.

“I’m hoping within the next eight to 10 years to be all over Ontario," said Dupuis.

"So, we would have a Bizzzy Bea kitchen in Timmins, North Bay, in the Soo. I want to take over all of Ontario and make sure all of our homeless are being fed."

For those looking to volunteer or drop off donations, Dupuis as well as other Bizzzy Bea’s board members can be found online.