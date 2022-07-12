Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms

Someone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.

"This individual likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area," the health unit said in a news release.

"This individual is currently isolating, and (their) close contacts have been identified."

The threat to the population is low, said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the area's medical officer of health.

“We have not detected the virus circulating in Sudbury and districts, and it does not spread easily," Sutcliffe said in the release.

"Residents should not be concerned going about their routine everyday activities … We advise any person who develops symptoms or who has had contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox to contact their health care provider immediately."

The disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, open sores or by sharing contaminated items. Not common in North America, monkeypox spreads through close contact with a person infected with the virus, or their clothing or linens.

Symptoms typically develop 5-21 days after exposure and last from two to four weeks. They occur in two stages and may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle, joint and back pain, and exhaustion.

A rash lasting between 14 and 21 days may also appear on the face or extremities, as well as the hands, feet, mouth, and genitals that later form scabs.

"Anyone diagnosed with monkeypox must isolate until all scabs have fallen off and have healed, typically in two to four weeks," the health unit said.

"Vaccination is available for high-risk contacts of cases to prevent infection."

Monkeypox is usually a mild illness and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. Generally, most people recover on their own after a few weeks.

For more information, click here or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 772, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.