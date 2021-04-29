Sudbury health officials announce possible public COVID-19 exposure

Health officials in Sudbury are asking the public on two recent city bus trips to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who was on the GOVA bus route 105 between Val Caron and the downtown transit hub during the following times could be affected:

Bus #783 on April 23 between 3:50 and 4 p.m. from Val Caron to downtown

Bus #815 on April 25 between 5 and 5:50 p.m. from downtown to Val Caron

Monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days following the possible exposure.

If you have or develop symptoms, you are being asked to isolate yourself away from others and get tested for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts. Since Monday, 27 new infections have been confirmed and 33 cases have been resolved, including two COVID-related deaths.

The entire province is under stay-at-home orders until May 20 and gatherings with people outside of your immediate household are prohibited, however, people who live alone may bubble with one other household to reduce feelings of isolation.