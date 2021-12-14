Sudbury health officials confirm two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more people in Greater Sudbury have died as a result of COVID-19 infections, public health announced Tuesday along with 28 new cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 45 since the pandemic began, along with 4,402 positive cases.

The number of active cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts is 311, a decrease of 20 cases from the day before after 48 cases were resolved. Of the active cases, 173 involve Greater Sudbury residents, 109 are from Manitoulin Island and 29 are from the Sudbury District.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts' website, a majority of the recent exposures are happening after close contact with another confirmed case.

There are 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday at noon, 20 COVID-19 patients are at Health Sciences North, with seven in the intensive care unit.

Of the residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 84.4 per cent have received at least one dose and 79.5 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

Of the 2,070 new COVID-19 cases since June 1, 68 per cent of those involve partially or unvaccinated people, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Dec. 9. Of the 70 hospitalizations during that period, 71 per cent were partially or unvaccinated.