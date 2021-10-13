Sudbury health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure in Memorial Park

Health officials are investigating an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are warning people who spent time in Downtown Sudbury's Memorial Park might have been exposed.

As of Tuesday, the outbreak connected to the park includes three positive cases of COVID-19.

"This exposure notice does not apply to individuals who just passed through the park," Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a news release. "Any individual who attended Memorial Park for a period longer than just passing through as of Sept. 27 is advised to follow public health guidance."

Those who may have been exposed should get tested for COVID-19, monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 10 days from the last exposure, and isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

The park is located on Brady Street and Minto Street across from the police station and the Sudbury Community Arena. For several months, people have set up camping tents and appear to be living in the park.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the City of Greater Sudbury are working with community service providers to identify additional cases or high-risk close contacts, limit any further spread, and to support the needs of affected individuals," the health agency said.

The city is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the park Thursday afternoon and no appointment is needed, it was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed. When seeking testing through another method, inform the centre if connected to the Memorial Park outbreak.