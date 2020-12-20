Health officials in Sudbury are warning of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts, passengers on a recent Ontario Northland bus may have been exposed to the disease. Health officials say it was bus #5502 that travelled from Toronto to Sudbury on Dec. 15.

The scheduled trip time was from 2 p.m. with an expected arrival time in Sudbury of 7:15 p.m.

Health officials are asking anyone who was on this bus to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks, from the date of exposure and to isolate immediately if any symptoms develop.

