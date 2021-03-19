Health officials in Sudbury are warning of a potential high-risk of public exposure to COVID-19 at a local hair salon.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD), the salon is question is RondezVous Hair Salon. Anyone who visited the salon between March 1 and March 11 is at risk to being exposed to the virus and must get tested as soon as possible.

"Even if you receive a negative test result, you must remain home and self-isolate for 14 full days from the most recent date on which you attended the salon on any of the dates listed above," said a news release.

Officials with PHSD said that following being tested, everyone in the household must isolate except for essential visits, which includes attending work or school.

Anyone who needs more information at 705-522-9200 or click here.