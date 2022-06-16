Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
The new associate is Dr. Imran Adrian Khan.
This new hire is expected to lighten the workload -- and the overtime payout -- for the chief medical officer, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.
Sutcliffe made nearly half a million dollars in overtime during the height of the pandemic.
Staff at Public Health Sudbury & Districts put in more than 61,559 hours of overtime in a single year as it worked to carry out the region's COVID-19 pandemic response.
Among the province's top earners was Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, who earned $800,000 in 2021. The amount includes overtime for two years: $219,000 for 2020 and $263,000 for 2021.
Khan holds a master's degree in public health from the University of Waterloo and will be finishing his training at NOSM University in Sudbury. Khan will take up his new post in mid-October.
