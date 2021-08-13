Sudbury health unit issues warning with high rate of suspected opioid overdoses

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is warning of a higher rate of suspected opioid overdoses over the last 48 hours and believe a more potent drug supply is now circulating the area.



“While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose,” said the health unit in a news release issued Friday evening.



PHSD has issued the following tips to prevent opioid overdose and save lives:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would

If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower

Avoid using drugs when you are alone

Carry a naloxone kit

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose