On the day an outbreak was declared at St. David School in the city, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, most of them in Greater Sudbury.

Of the new cases, one is in Sudbury District and the rest are in residents in the city. Several existing cases were resolved Friday, meaning the number of active cases dropped from 70 to 52, despite the new infections. Nine people are in hospital in the city with COVID.

The source of infection for five of the new cases are connected to outbreaks, four are from close contact with confirmed cases, two are travel related and three are under investigation.

The new cases brings the total number to 431 in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic.

Also Friday, the Timiskaming Health Unit reported three new cases, all connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Haileybury.