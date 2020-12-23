Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, three in Greater Sudbury and one in Sudbury District.

The new cases mean there have been seven new cases in the health unit's coverage area in two days after three cases were reported Tuesday.

The source of infection for one of the new cases was travel-related, Public Health said, while the remaining three were a result of close contact with a confirmed case. Four existing cases were resolved Wednesday, meaning the number of active cases in the area remains at nine.

There have now been 261 cases in Public Health's coverage area since the pandemic began in March.

The health unit normally reports new cases at 4 p.m. each day, but that will change during the holidays.

"Due to the holiday season, Public Health Sudbury & Districts will not post daily 4 p.m. case updates on the following dates: Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1," the health unit said on its website. "We maintain our commitment to communicating any urgent information in a timely manner."

Like other communities in the province, the area covered by Public Health will go into lockdown beginning Boxing Day.