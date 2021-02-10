Health officials in Sudbury have announced all residents of its long-term care homes have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD), 1,729 individuals have been inoculated with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"As we see ongoing outbreaks in these vulnerable homes and as we witness the emergence of the more transmissible variants of COVID-19, we are all energized by the vaccination program," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health with PHSD, said in a news release. "This is an unprecedented effort, requiring extensive planning, coordination with many partners, and the ability to quickly change course to adapt to new circumstances. I know that all involved are motivated by the singular purpose of getting vaccine in arms as soon as possible."

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the jurisdiction of PHSD was to residents of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home, on Jan. 13. The health unit has also announced that all residents have now received their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, thus meaning they are fully inoculated.

"As more vaccine is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, we are dependent on the Province to provide us with those vaccines to continue to immunize our community," said Dr. Sutcliffe. "Direction around which priority populations are next in line to receive the vaccine will also come from the Province. We are ready and eager to continue our efforts."

Wednesday was the province's deadline to vaccinate all residents of long-term care homes who chose to be vaccinated.

The health unit said it will continue to communicate the availability of vaccines in our area for specific groups as details become available.

For information on PHSD's plan to vaccinate everyone, you can click here.

For up to date information about COVID-19, or if you have questions about the vaccine, you can visit the health unit's website by clicking here or calling PHSD at 705-522-9200.