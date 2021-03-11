Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

In a news release Thursday evening, the health unit said anyone who attended 662 Crosshill Rd. in M’Chigeeng First Nation on March 6-7 is at a high risk of having been exposed to the disease.

Anyone who was at the residence on those dates is advised to follow public health guidance:

- Seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible.

- Even if you receive a negative test result, you must remain home and self-isolate up until and including March 21.

- For the duration of your isolation period, everyone else in your household is required to stay home except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include attending work, school, or childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments, or picking up prescriptions.

- Note that the region is moving into grey-lockdown effective Friday, at 12:01 a.m. Everyone is expected to avoid non-essential travel, only go out for essential reasons and work remotely where possible.

- If you develop even one symptom of COVID-19, everyone in your household is required to self-isolate until you receive a negative test result or are provided an alternative diagnosis by a health care professional. If you are not tested or do not receive an alternate diagnosis, all members of your household must self-isolate as directed by Public Health. Please call 705.522.9200, ext. 524, if you develop any symptoms for additional direction.

- The isolating individual must self-isolate away from other household members. Note that if the isolating individual is young and/or cannot isolate apart from other household members, one identified parent or caregiver must also isolate with the individual away from other household members.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Manitoulin Health Centre assessment centre by calling 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311. Appointments can also be arranged through the Health Sciences North assessment centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.