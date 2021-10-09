Sudbury health unit warns of exposure to COVID-19 at recent social gathering

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended a large social gathering at 2681 Whippoorwill Ave. in Greater Sudbury on Oct. 1 between 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Anyone who was present at that date and time is advised to follow public health guidance:

- If you are not fully vaccinated, immediately self-isolate up to and including Oct. 11.

- If you are fully vaccinated (you have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure date noted above), and do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate.

- Book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. This applies to everyone, regardless of your vaccination status.

- Based on guidance from the Ontario Ministry of Health, rapid antigen tests should not be used to test for COVID-19 infection in symptomatic individuals, individuals with known contact with a COVID-19 case, or in outbreaks. Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposure above is advised to book an appointment for PCR testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

For a list of low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the community, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/data. For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).