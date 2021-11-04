Sudbury health unit warns of high-risk COVID-19 exposure, reports another 28 cases

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is warning the public of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent Halloween party.

Affected is anyone who attended a Halloween party at 45 Worthington Cres., in Greater Sudbury. The highest risk of transmission was between 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, and midnight Oct. 31.

Anyone at the party during those times must self-isolate immediately until Nov. 10 if they are not fully immunized against COVID-19.

"Self-isolation means you must stay home and isolate away from others in your home," the health unit said in a news release.

"If you are fully immunized, you do not need to self-isolate but should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms present, self-isolate immediately."

Everyone should seek testing immediately regardless of your immunization status or whether you have symptoms, the health unit added.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre, or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Also Thursday, Public Health reported another 28 new COVID-19 cases, including 26 in Sudbury and two in Sudbury district. The city has added more than 100 new cases this week alone.

"Though no single measure on its own is 100 per cent perfect, wearing a mask and ensuring you are fully vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting or experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms," the health unit said.

"By using many layers of protection against COVID-19, you lower your risks of getting or spreading COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

