Sudbury high school students participate in mock trial

Seventy high school students put their law class skills to the test Tuesday at the Sudbury Courthouse.

Since 2001, the Sudbury Regional Mock Trial has offered an opportunity for law students to get hands-on experience.

"They get to be involved in a mock trial in a real setting with real judges and they get to experience the actual process of the way trials work in Canada," said Brandon Dougan, teacher at Lasalle Secondary School.

For months, students across Rainbow District Secondary Schools and one team from North Bay have been preparing, given a fabricated criminal case.

Students were told to prepare on behalf of the Crown and the defence.

"They do a coin toss and one chooses the Crown side and whoever wins chooses Crown or defence and they play the role from there," Dougan said.

"They do opening statements right through direct examination, cross-examination, all the way to closing. And then the judge gets to decide if the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt or if the defence created some doubt."

Lawyers are present to provide students with guidance.

Dhiran Choren, lawyer at Weaver Simmons, said students have the chance to see how much work goes into preparing for a trial.

"We really focus on giving them the proper tools to do the question, how to enter exhibits, and courtroom decorum, so we just teach them how to be proper in a courtroom," Choren said.

Ally Constable, a Grade 12 student at Sudbury Secondary School, said she's been enjoying learning about the proceedings that happen in court.

"Sudbury Secondary School got to go to the (Robert Steven) Wright trial recently, so we're pretty familiar with the courtroom,” said Constable.

“But then we got to learn about going through the actual process, so being a lawyer, objecting, the formalities of court, stuff like that.”

Constable said she eventually plans to study law, hoping to combine her interests in law and teaching one day to become a law teacher.

She said the mock trial reaffirmed her interest in law.

"It's not something I thought I would like as much as I did, but I've fallen in love with it and it's definitely something I'll look back to when I think of my high school experience," Constable said.