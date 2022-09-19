Sudbury high school to host Fall Carnival as fundraiser for Finlandia Village

Lasalle Secondary School is kicking off the school year and its annual SISU fundraiser for Finlandia with a school-wide Fall Carnival on Sept. 22.

Sisu is a Finnish concept that embodies grit, tenacity, bravery and determination.

Led by the school’s students’ council, the carnival will feature a barbecue, snack shack, various games, obstacle courses and a dunk tank.

Staff and students from grades seven and eight will participate in the morning, with students in grades nine and up enjoying the fun in the afternoon.

“The first Fall Carnival took place in 2019, and it was a tremendous success,” principal, Kristina Rivard Gobbo, said.

“Staff and students truly enjoyed the opportunity to build comradery and school spirit with an old-fashioned carnival.”

“The carnival will also serve as the kick-off for our SISU fundraising campaign,” she added.

After a two-year hiatus, the school will also be hosting its 5th annual SISU Family Walk in partnership with Sling-Choker. The walk will commence at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 24 at Lasalle Secondary School on Kennedy Street in Greater Sudbury.

Alumni will lead a six kilometre walk with students, staff and their families.

Students are looking forward to collecting donations to continue blazing new trails for fitness at Finlandia Village.