A one-day mobile clinic will run March 18 in Sudbury to test the homeless for COVID-19.

It's in response to outbreaks at two local service providers that help people with no place to call home.

Four paramedics will staff the mobile COVID -19 testing clinic being set up inside the YMCA on Thursday after outbreaks at a shelter and warming centre.

"What can be difficult … is a lot of the times they may not maintain that physical distance," said Melissa Roney, Greater Sudbury's deputy of emergency services. "So (it's important) to ensure that they are tested, to make sure that those that are positive within that sector can be isolated so they can get through the course of their illness without spreading it to others."

The outbreaks were declared after one person who tested positive for COVID used the services at both the Salvation Army Cedar Street shelter and the YMCA warming centre recently.

"We again had somebody go on-site to just to go over what they are doing in terms of environmental cleaning, they are screening individuals that come in, maintaining contact information, ensuring physical distancing, mask usage," said Adam Ranger, of Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Health officials said getting in touch with everyone who may have been exposed is a challenge.

"Through the various agencies that do great work with that population, they have their outreach workers who are actually on the streets, going to the encampments things like that, so we are communicating through them," said Ranger. "Essentially, word-of-mouth is, I guess, what you would want to say."

People living in shelters or outdoors are strongly encouraged to get tested.

"Sudbury Paramedic Services works with Health Sciences North Assessment Centre and we have been testing those in the community who are unable to make it to the assessment centre," said Roney. "We are not encouraging (people) to take transit because of fear or risk of being infected. So we bring testing to them in their place."

Health officials said there are services in place to help homeless people who test positive for the virus to self-isolate and get care through their illness.

The COVID testing clinic for the homeless will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA.