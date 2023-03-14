Sudbury hospice not raising enough money to operate
The Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury has confirmed that it was forced to dip into reserve money last year to cover operational costs.
It also said it uses the Sudbury Food Bank and has for years.
The 20-bed palliative care facility is a non-profit, charitable organization that only receives government funding for paying wages to personal support workers (PSWs) and nurses.
The cost to operate the facility last year was $1.4 million and officials said fundraising efforts fell short.
Also, the hospice has a long-standing supply deal with the Sudbury Food Bank.
"They provide with a monetary credit to National Grocers that allows us to go, we go twice a week to do a grocery order at the National Grocers store on account. Then, every Wednesday, we get a delivery from the food bank directly and that's fresh produce, milk and goods that would expire," said Julie Aubé, the executive director of the hospice.
Hospice officials told CTV News if sales improved on the monthly 50/50 draws, it could go a long way to make up for the shortfall of money.
As of Tuesday morning, this month's prize is more than $27,000 and the draw takes place March 15 at 11 a.m.
