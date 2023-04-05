Sudbury hospital 50-50 winner thought news of $793K win was April Fool’s prank

April’s winner of Health Science’s North 50-50 draw had to be convinced his $793,862 prize wasn’t an April Fool’s joke.

Richard Gauthier got the call about his big win April 1.

“I thought what anyone would think getting a call about winning a lottery on April 1,” Gauthier said in a news release from HSN.

“It had to be a joke, right?”

But it was no joke and he and his wife Maryann can make plans about how to use their winnings.

“We only recently started buying HSN 50/50 tickets in support of the hospital and never even thought about winning,” Gauthier said.

“I had a heart attack 11 years ago and spent nine days in HSN receiving care and I can’t speak highly enough about my time there. I’m here to win the 50/50 because of them.”

Among their plans is to buy a new vehicle to replace Maryann’s and building a new permanent garage to house it.