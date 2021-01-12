Sudbury's Health Sciences North (HSN) has confirmed it had its first cases of workplace transmission of COVID-19 between two staff members over the holidays.

Jason Turnbull, HSN's media specialist, said the case involves an employee who contracted the disease through community spread who passed it on to another health care worker at the facility.

"Immediate steps were taken for staff to self isolate as per public health guidelines," Turnbull said. "HSN’s occupational health and safety team worked closely with public health on contact tracing. No other contact in the workplace tested positive."

Hospital officials said they are unable to comment any further in the matter citing staff privacy requirements, but that the facility continues to be a safe place for people to work, learn and receive care.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been 102 infections confirmed in the Sudbury and Manitoulin District and 38 cases have been recorded as resolved. Health officials said a majority of these new cases are the result of holiday get-togethers.

There were 67 active cases in the districts after seven new infections and six cases resolved on Monday afternoon.