Sudbury hospital raises parking rates

Parking prices have gone up at northern Ontario's largest hospital, Health Sciences North in Sudbury, for the first time in eight years.

The hospital said parking rates have not changed at HSN since 2016 and it needed to add revenue to cover costs.

As of Feb. 5, it costs $4 for the first hour, up from $3, and the cost of a 'day pass' is now $11.50, up from $10.00.

Metered parking rates remain unchanged at $2 per hour.

Weekly passes have been eliminated and five- and 10-day passes have been introduced at a reduced rate. The five-day pass is $28 and the 10-day pass is $50.

"We understand this news may cause frustration," HSN said on its website.

"Hospitals in Ontario do not receive any funding from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for any costs related to parking lots. These costs include maintenance, such as snow removal, and equipment such as the parking gates and pay stations."

Even with the increase, the hospital said HSN parking fees remain well below the maximum allowable under provincial directives for hospitals.

Provincial NDP health critic France Gelinas said she understands the rate hike by HSN, which she said has not seen a base budget increase in more than a decade.

"I understand the money pressure, but I put it at the feet of Mr. Ford," Gelinas said.

"He has known about this problem for a long time. They are sitting on $5.4 billion right now that is supposed to be spent in this fiscal year. They could easily fix this."

Dot Klein is co-chair of the Ontario Health Coalition Sudbury chapter.

She said the parking increase will affect those living on fixed incomes or with disabilities as well as patients from out of town who travel to the regional hospital.

"There is no bus service. There is no public transportation system that can do this for them," Klein said.

"Many of them are in their 80s or 90s and they have to come in by car. Increasing the cost of parking puts an extra strain on them and their families."

The HSN website said monthly staff parking rates are not changing at this time and that every dollar received in net parking revenue helps fund critical research for patients and families.