Sudbury hospital's COVID-19 care team wins $585K in monthly 50/50 draw

Some of the people caring for COVID-19 patients in Greater Sudbury good some good news this week: they won Health Sciences North's monthly 50/50 draw, worth $585,472.

In all, 19 members of HSN's respiratory care unit split the ticket, which was in the name of Helen Guillot.

“This is such an exciting day on our floor and we just can’t believe our luck,” Guillot, a registered nurse on the respiratory care unit, said in a news release.

“I’ve been purchasing HSN 50/50 tickets for a few months now for myself … I came in one day and asked if anyone on the team wanted to buy tickets together. After all was said and done, we had 19 people.”

The prize comes at a great time, she said, with staff still dealing with the two-year-old pandemic.

“This is just such a great boost for us," Guillot said.

"We’ve been in the midst of COVID for two years now and it has been tough. We needed something positive and this wasn’t what we expected, but it really did it!”

With the prize being split 19 ways, Guillot said she had only one thing in mind for her share of the winnings.

“This puts me another step closer to retirement,” she said.

