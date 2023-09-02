Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekend

An annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.

Last year, the festival made the move from downtown to Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

Organizers told CTV News there are many changes this year.

First of those changes is the addition of a sixth rib team, Gator BBQ, along with additional food vendors. Festival staff said vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free food options are available.

Also new is extended hours on Sunday – the three day festival now runs from noon to 10 p.m. each day with live music all day.

Organizer Kelsey Cutinello said that for the first time the festival has two headlining concerts with Dust n’ Bones, a Guns n’ Roses tribute band featured on Saturday night and Hip Check, a Tragically Hip tribute band performing on Sunday night.

Saturday and Sunday will also feature inflatables and a kids zone.

"We have a huge vendor village – there is 40 different people here this year, selling all kinds of different stuff,” said Cutinello.

“Of course we have all of your favourite food vendors from Tornado Potato to Beaver Tails and we have also added mini doughnuts and a couple of new ones this year."Parking & admission to the event – including the concerts is free.

“So there is lots to see, do and eat here at Bell Park this weekend,” added Cutinello.

For the full schedule of musical performances as well as an interactive map with information on each ribber and vendor, visit Ribfest Sudbury's website.