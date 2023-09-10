Sudbury hosts first annual Chinese Moon Festival

There was a big turnout Sunday at Greater Sudbury’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park more than a thousand gathered for the city’s first-ever Chinese Moon Festival.

Festival-goers packed the venue as they took in traditional Chinese food, song and entertainment.

Organizers told CTV News that this traditional mid-autumn is the second most important festival in the Chinese calendar – surpassed only by Chinese New Year.

The event is about getting together with family and loved ones and sharing with them your best wishes.

“It’s very important because on that day, to celebrate and to celebrate the holidays,” said Patrick Lyu of the Chinese Heritage Association Of Northern Ontario.

“The Chinese people we do some dance, and do some music and play some traditional Chinese instruments to celebrate this celebration.”

Bela Ravi with Sudbury’s Local Immigration Partnership said they have done an amazing job.

“They don’t have room to fit more people,” she said.

“They had 90 volunteers working on this and it’s turned out amazing and I was lucky enough to represent Local Immigration Partnership here.”

Festival organizers admitted they were a little nervous with how this was going to go, being it was the first one – but said they are now looking forward to next year.