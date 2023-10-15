Sudbury hosts second Multiple Myeloma March

Despite the wet dreary weather in Greater Sudbury on Sunday more than 50 people gathered to do their part to help people living with a lesser known form of blood cancer and support research.

Sunday marked the city’s second annual Multiple Myeloma March at the Fielding Memorial Park in the Lively community.

Organizers said the event is critical for those living with myeloma the second most common form of blood cancer and the disease is currently incurable.

“Awareness is important because it takes a least three to four doctors visits or emerge visits for a patient to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” said Nicole Wittke with Sudbury’s Multiple Myeloma Support Group.

“So awareness of the symptoms for family physicians to order the correct blood work in order to diagnose is extremely important.”

Sudbury is one of six cities taking part in a research fund-sharing partnership program.

Some money will stay local and support research into the outcomes of patients in northern Ontario over the past 13 years.

“See how well we compare with the benchmark across the country and that might help us in identifying gaps in care and where we need to improve,” said Dr. Sathish Gopalakrishnan, a hematologist at Health Sciences North (HSN).

“This will be the first of hopefully many studies that we can build up on this study.”

Health officials with the hospital said four to five people are diagnosed with multiple myeloma every month at HSN.

The march organizers said over $19,000 was raised locally on Sunday.