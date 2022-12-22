Sudbury Hydro officials release safety tips during a power outage

With the potential for nasty weather spanning across much of Ontario on Friday and into the weekend, Sudbury Hydro has released some safety tips in the event of a power outage.

Wendy Watson from Greater Sudbury Hydro said bad weather is the leading cause of power outages. Watson said preparedness is key before weather events occur.

“People are out shopping and trying to finalize their Holiday plans,” she said.

“Take a little time and make sure you’ve got things in your house in the event of a power outage.”

Having working flashlights, enough food and medication for three days and an emergency preparedness kit are staples, she said.

“If you have medical equipment that relies on electricity, have a plan B,” Watson said.

“That means either a backup power supply or a plan to go someplace with power if the equipment is necessary to sustain your life.”

Greater Sudbury Fire Services deputy chief Jesse O’Shell said there are things people shouldn’t do during a power outage.

“You don’t want to be operating fuel-fired appliances, generators or heat sources in closed-air environments, in a garage or inside your home,” he said.

O’Shell said working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are essential at all times of the year. He said temporary heat sources, like candles, should never be left unattended.

“Candles left burning unattended can be extremely dangerous and we do respond to fires because of candles often throughout the year,” O’Shell said.

Monitoring weather and road conditions is also important.

Tips about building an Emergency Preparedness kit can be accessed through the Greater Sudbury’s website.