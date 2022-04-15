Sudbury industrial park hit by multiple thefts

An industrial park in Sudbury is being hit hard by thefts, with one business saying it's almost a weekly occurrence.

Patrick Sprack Ltd. has been operating in the city since 2006. In the last few months, officials said the Fielding Road location has been hit by thieves on several occasions.

General manager Scott Sprack said in one case, they had chains on a trailer and the tools were attached by a cable, but thieves still broke in.

"Also we had guys come in and steal licence plates, switch license plates out on a truck that they stole, switch it with our plates so it wouldn’t be identified," Sprack said.

"I know that if you were to talk to other business owners, whether on Kelly Lake Road, on Fielding Road, whether on the industrial park in the Valley, these aren’t isolated incidents … It's happening across the city.”

The most recent theft saw $25,000 worth of tools stolen. Compounding the frustration, he said, is that even when they have video of the crooks, it takes a few weeks for police to respond.

They were able to identify the person who was selling the tools online and told police.

"Unfortunately there still wasn’t enough time for them to get to it," Sprack said. "The frustrating part is that while you’re sitting there waiting for this to all happen, you’re seeing an $800 tool that you just bought being sold for $50.”

For their part, Greater Sudbury Police say only four thefts have been reported on Fielding Road since Jan. 1. One person has been charged in one of the cases, there was no surveillance video in the other two cases and the fourth case is still being investigated.

"We encourage community members and business owners to report all thefts (regardless of what was stolen) as this information allows officers to conduct focused patrols based on crime analytics,” said police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn.

Sprack says because there have been so many thefts, the company can no longer afford to make insurance claims. Something needs to be done to fix the problem, he added.