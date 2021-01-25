A Canadian based company specializing in unique, one-of-a-kind board games is seeing some of its highest sales ever during the pandemic, one of which is northern centric.

The company has been selling 'Sudbury-opoly,' a spin-off version of the classic Monopoly board game. Officials with the company said it has been a top-seller recently.

"Games and puzzles, because we have a lot of puzzles too, it's just unbelievable how they are taking off," said Jean-Paul Teskey, the company's senior vice-president. "Particularly, with our 'opoly' line of games, it's just been a lot of fun and a huge success."

The game follows the same rules as the family-favourite but is personalized to the Sudbury community. It features well-known roads such as Paris Street and Notre Dame Avenue. It even incorporates some local businesses, including Townhouse Tavern and 46 North Brewing, as well as the popular Northern Lights Festival Boreal.

"We want to make it fun for people that live there and visit, so more than just streets. We want to make it a little bit more interesting beyond that," Teskey said.

The Sudbury-centric version is just one of nearly 130 different community-based versions of Monopoly that the company has rolled out over the years. Teskey said the game is designed both with the help of the internet and in connection with locals through the development process.

"It's just super conducive to celebrating community by being able to put in a monopoly style board places, landmarks, streets that people there know and love," Teskey said.

It's all part of a partnership with Walmart Canada, where the Sudbury-version of the game is being sold exclusively.