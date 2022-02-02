Sudbury investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in city's south end

Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) is searching for a vehicle after a deadly hit-and-run in the city's south end Tuesday.

Police said in a news release, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene at the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court around 7 p.m.

"A witness to the collision called 911 and rendered assistance to the victim. The victim was transported to HSN by EMS where she succumbed to her injuries," the release said.

The intersection was closed while traffic management and investigators examined the scene, including reconstruction of the crash.

Authorities said eyewitnesses identified the vehicle as a light-coloured Dodge Ram truck, last seen travelling westbound on Walford Road. Police added the vehicle will likely have noticeable damage on the front.

The name of the victim is not being released until the next of kin can be contacted.

Police reopened the road shortly after 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Const. David Hamilton at 705-675-9171 extension 2417.