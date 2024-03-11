Sudbury investigation into stolen property also uncovers $59K in drugs, $60K in cash

An investigation into a suspect believed to have stolen property from communities across Ontario led Greater Sudbury to more than $59,000 in illegal drugs and $60,000 in cash.

Added to the haul was about $20,000 in stolen property, police said in a news release Monday.

Two people have been arrested – a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – after police executed a search warrant March 8 on Edna Street in Chelmsford.

“During the arrest and subsequent searches, detectives seized approximately 103 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine (estimated street value of $10,000), 463.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine powder (estimated street value of $46,000), 588 methamphetamine pills (estimated street value of nearly $3,000), over $60,000 in cash, and nearly $20,000 in stolen property,” police said.

The man has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, selling property obtained by crime, theft, fraud, drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released after an appearance in weekend bail court with a court date of March 27.

The 27-year-old woman from Chelmsford was charged with theft, fraud, trafficking and possession of stolen property.

She was released on an undertaking with a court date of April 17.

