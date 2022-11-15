Sudbury Italian club marks 75th anniversary

Members of the Caruso Club in Sudbury are marking a special occasion this weekend with a big gala as the iconic Italian organization marks 75 years in existence.

It was on Oct. 12, 1947 that the 'Fratellanza Italiana di Sudbury' (the Italian brotherhood of Sudbury) group gathered and learned the name of their association had not been approved by the provincial registry.

The club's board of directors proposed the alternative name Società Caruso, to honour the famous Italian singer Enrico Caruso, which was approved and helped their incorporation on Nov. 21, 1947.

The building on Haig Street was completed in late 1948 and included the Heritage Hall with a mezzanine, bar and kitchen.

"At the beginning, it was a place where the immigrants went to meet. It was a club just for men and they went there, they played bocce, they played cards, but now, the board continues to keep those values where it's a place for family. You still can go there, get a good meal and play bocce, but it also has to change with the times," said Diana Colilli, a past-president, who is now the club's chair of culture and education.

HOW IT'S GOING

"We still do those staples that we did in the beginning, but now, we have yoga nights, we have classes for kids that we did in the 60s, we brought them back. We teach classes to adults, we teach regional Italian cooking, there's all sorts of stuff going on right now in order to reflect the community and the way it's changed."

The objectives of the club include promoting, enhancing and preserving Italian culture and heritage.

Names that helped build the club, like Buttazzoni, Blasutti and Toppazzini are still common place in the city, generations later.

What's more is that the Caruso Club has become a staple in the Nickel City for food and events. This summer, the club's annual Italian festival celebrated 50 years.

The building has undergone a series of renovations to meet the growing demands of the community and June 1967 saw the opening of the 'Upper Hall' that can accommodate 800 people.

It's now one of the biggest Italian associations in the province of Ontario.

"We feel very lucky, very fortunate to have come out of this pandemic strong," said current club president Christine Sansalone.

"Thanks to the support of our members."

Sporting events are also very popular with the members of the club. Tournaments of all types have been organized from bocce to golf and a bonspiel.

The halls have not only helped their own people with things like pensions and consular services, the club has looked outward in helping the city.

"People come from all walks of life because they want to taste what it means to be Italian. So you come and be Italian for the weekend and taste different foods from regions of Italy because there isn't one food that's Italian. You'll taste food from Tuscany or taste food from Calabria," said Colilli.

"That's our intent, to make sure the club will be here for the next 75 years," Sansalone said.

"So hopefully, yes, we can do that, we can keep that tradition going."

A gala to celebrate the 75 years is slated to take place Nov. 19. Tickets are still available at the office.