Sudbury Jazz Festival Returns

After a two year hiatus the Jazz Sudbury is back and bringing music to the streets of downtown Sudbury.

The annual Jazz Walk Saturday saw musicians make their way through the downtown core, making stops at several restaurants and the main location for the festival this year, Place Des Arts.

The event normally took place at Bell Park.

Jazz Festival organizers say the turn out this year is good considering it has been two years.

“We're at about a 60 per cent capacity right now, which is pretty good considering, you know, with covid and you know, so we’re very happy about that but I’ve heard that tonight its going to be almost full; so that’s going to be fantastic,” Allan Walsh, Jazz Sudbury’s artist director, told CTV’s Lyndsay Aelick on Saturday.

Organizers hope to add an additional day to the festival next year and bring back the emerging artist competition.