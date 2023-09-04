Sudbury Labour Day celebrations

Labour Day means a lot the Nickel City and his mining history.

Hundreds of community members in Greater Sudbury gathered at Morel Family Foundation Park to celebrate Labour Day.

The free community barbeque had people flocking into the event right from the get-go. Attendees were treated to a solidarity march, games, live entertainment and more.

Organizers told CTV News that Labour Day is an opportunity to celebrate working people and address issues that matter most to them.

“The theme of this years labour day is ‘Canadian unions lifting everyone up,’ so we’re celebrating unions and union activists who are in the plant or on the shop floor every single day, who are making waves, who are setting the standard for workplace health and safety, so today,” said Jessica Montgomery, the president of the Sudbury & District Labour Council.

“We’re celebrating them.”

Sudbury MPP Jamie West was also on hand showing his support to local workers.

“Just showing that all workings are standing together in saying ‘hey we deserve a fair wage,’ if we’re working full-time, we shouldn’t be going to food banks,” said West.

“We should be able to buy nice things for our kids and take care of each other and that’s really what Labour Day is about.”

The event wraps up at 3 p.m.

Please join us on Labour Day. Remember to bring kids' swimsuits and towels if they'll be playing in the splashpad. Bringing a chair might be handy, as well. RSVP here so we know how many to expect. Thanks! https://t.co/zIWQ1e6fxw pic.twitter.com/YjgjFwaLqm